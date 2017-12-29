Quebec’s police watchdog investigating fatal shooting in northern community

Quebec’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate the fatal police shooting of a 22-year-old man in a northern Inuit community.

The independent investigations unit says the man was shot by police in the Hudson Bay town of Umiujaq, but in a news release, the unit did not indicate when the incident occurred or when the unidentified man died.

According to the release, police had gone to the man’s house to arrest him but he refused to leave the home.

One officer remained at the location while another officer left to obtain a warrant to enter the residence.

The unit says after the second officer left, the man left his home armed with knives and went to a local community centre where police tried to keep him from entering, and was shot when he turned toward the officers.

Seven members of the unit are investigating the shooting in the community located more than 1,200 kilometres north of Montreal.

