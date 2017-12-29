Daily
National News

Quebec’s police watchdog investigating fatal shooting in northern community

December 29, 2017 1 view

Quebec’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate the fatal police shooting of a 22-year-old man in a northern Inuit community.

 

The independent investigations unit says the man was shot by police in the Hudson Bay town of Umiujaq, but in a news release, the unit did not indicate when the incident occurred or when the unidentified man died.

 

According to the release, police had gone to the man’s house to arrest him but he refused to leave the home.

 

One officer remained at the location while another officer left to obtain a warrant to enter the residence.

 

The unit says after the second officer left, the man left his home armed with knives and went to a local community centre where police tried to keep him from entering, and was shot when he turned toward the officers.

 

Seven members of the unit are investigating the shooting in the community located more than 1,200 kilometres north of Montreal.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

First Nations look to grow marijuana industry for economic highs 

December 28, 2017 28

By Gemma Karstens-Smith THE CANADIAN PRESS VANCOUVER- Canada’s marijuana industry is expanding rapidly and some First…

Read more
Daily

Arson suspected in fire at Aboriginal fisherman’s lobster pound in N.S.

December 28, 2017 24

DIGBY, N.S.- The Mounties say a Christmas Day fire at an Aboriginal-owned lobster pound in southwestern…

Read more

Leave a Reply