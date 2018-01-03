Local News

5000 loads of soil being brought in to level off future home site

January 3, 2018 25 views

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Six Nations Band Council is embroiled in another soil dumping incident after a local woman said she was bringing in fill to build a house. Six Nations Band Council recently stopped a Fourth Line woman from dumping fill onto her property until more details on her plan is provided. Lisa VanEvery and Joleen Johnson were at Band Council recently along with Peter Platis, President of GTA Fill Earthworks, and Mike Grocer who also works for GTA Fill Earthworks. GTA Fill Earthworks provided band council with soil reports and safety procedures. They explained the plan is to level off the land on Fourth Line, just past the railroad tracks, to build a house. “We need to prepare the property before they can do that,” said VanEvery. Councillor…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations Emergency Services were out in force over the holidays through snow and record freezing temperatures with their annual RIDE program aimed at keeping Six Nations safe. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

RIDE program keeps Six Nations safe

January 3, 2018 28

Six Nations Emergency Services were out in force over the holidays through snow and record freezing…

Read more
Local News

Bitter cold NO:IA has few donut hunters braving the record freeze

January 3, 2018 31

It’s one of the sweetest events of the year and a neighbourly way to start a…

Read more