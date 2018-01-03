5000 loads of soil being brought in to level off future home site

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Six Nations Band Council is embroiled in another soil dumping incident after a local woman said she was bringing in fill to build a house. Six Nations Band Council recently stopped a Fourth Line woman from dumping fill onto her property until more details on her plan is provided. Lisa VanEvery and Joleen Johnson were at Band Council recently along with Peter Platis, President of GTA Fill Earthworks, and Mike Grocer who also works for GTA Fill Earthworks. GTA Fill Earthworks provided band council with soil reports and safety procedures. They explained the plan is to level off the land on Fourth Line, just past the railroad tracks, to build a house. “We need to prepare the property before they can do that,” said VanEvery. Councillor…



