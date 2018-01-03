Local News

Bitter cold NO:IA has few donut hunters braving the record freeze

January 3, 2018 30 views

It’s one of the sweetest events of the year and a neighbourly way to start a new year, but 2018’s NO:IA celebrations were marked by record cold . New Year’s Day temperatures dropped to –26.9 C, in southern Ontario. With record cold outdoor New Year’s Eve activities were cancelled in a number of areas. And it spilled over to the first day of the new year with fewer NO:IAer’s making appearances at doors around the community in search of donuts. Facebook posting had community members asking where all the NO:IAers were. But a few were brave enough to tackle the weather and celebrate the Haudenosaunee tradition of welcoming the new year with a knock on the door, a shout of NO:IA and were greeted with donuts and baked goods. NO:IA…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations Emergency Services were out in force over the holidays through snow and record freezing temperatures with their annual RIDE program aimed at keeping Six Nations safe. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

RIDE program keeps Six Nations safe

January 3, 2018 26

Six Nations Emergency Services were out in force over the holidays through snow and record freezing…

Read more
Local News

Six Nations first baby of 2018 may be a boy

January 3, 2018 27

Turtle Island News is awaiting confirmation that this year’s First Baby of the Year may be…

Read more