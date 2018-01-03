Bitter cold NO:IA has few donut hunters braving the record freeze

It’s one of the sweetest events of the year and a neighbourly way to start a new year, but 2018’s NO:IA celebrations were marked by record cold . New Year’s Day temperatures dropped to –26.9 C, in southern Ontario. With record cold outdoor New Year’s Eve activities were cancelled in a number of areas. And it spilled over to the first day of the new year with fewer NO:IAer’s making appearances at doors around the community in search of donuts. Facebook posting had community members asking where all the NO:IAers were. But a few were brave enough to tackle the weather and celebrate the Haudenosaunee tradition of welcoming the new year with a knock on the door, a shout of NO:IA and were greeted with donuts and baked goods. NO:IA…



