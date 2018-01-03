Local News

Brantford Police continue shooting investigation

January 3, 2018 29 views

BRANTFORD- The Brantford Police Service Major Crime Unit is currently investigating the death of a 34-year-old Brantford man who had been transported to Brantford General Hospital with a “gunshot wound.” On Monday January 1, 2018 just after 5:30 p.m. the Brantford Police received a call a man had been taken to the Brantford General Hospital with life threatening injuries. Police said an incident had occurred in the area of St Paul Ave and Terrace Hill Street but would not comment on what the incident was or release the identity of the man who has succumbed to his injuries. A post mortem is being held to determine the cause of death. Brantford General Hospital was put into lockdown “as a result of a fatal shooting close to the hospital,” a release…

