Local News

Ontario ignores Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs in casino deal

January 3, 2018 47 views

By: Chris Pimentel Writer The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation’s (OLG) modernization of its casinos, including the Brantford Casino, means money not just for the City of Brantford, and Six Nations but Turtle Island News has learned the Mississaugas of New Credit may also be seeking funds. Six Nations will be receiving a onetime payment of $12.5 million and $4.5 million in annual land lease payments from Ontario. The Six Nations Elected Council announced Tuesday, Dec., 19th it had entered into the tentative agreement with Ontario. The agreement amounts to Elected Council receiving over $100 million over the next two decades. Turtle Island News has learned New Credit is also demanding land lease payments for land the casino sits on. New Credit Chief Stacey Laforme was not available for comment….

