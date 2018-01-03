Six Nations first baby of 2018 may be a boy

Turtle Island News is awaiting confirmation that this year’s First Baby of the Year may be a little boy. Hamilton General Hospital and McMaster are still checking their records. But if no Six Nations/New Credit babies were born at either hospital then the first Six Nations baby may be little Tyson Finn whose mom Brianna Jamieson is currently living in Fort Erie. Little Tyson Finn was born New Year’s Day January 1, 2018 at 1:49 p.m. at St Catharine’s General Hospital. Dad is Tylor Finn of Fort Erie. Little Tyson was born at St Catherines General Hospital and weighed in at 8 lbs 9.8 ounces. He is also the first baby of the New Year for the Niagara/Fort Erie area. A second baby was born at the Six Nations Birthing…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice