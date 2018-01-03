Local News

Six Nations first baby of 2018 may be a boy

January 3, 2018 24 views

Turtle Island News is awaiting confirmation that this year’s First Baby of the Year may be a little boy. Hamilton General Hospital and McMaster are still checking their records. But if no Six Nations/New Credit babies were born at either hospital then the first Six Nations baby may be little Tyson Finn whose mom Brianna Jamieson is currently living in Fort Erie. Little Tyson Finn was born New Year’s Day January 1, 2018 at 1:49 p.m. at St Catharine’s General Hospital. Dad is Tylor Finn of Fort Erie. Little Tyson was born at St Catherines General Hospital and weighed in at 8 lbs 9.8 ounces. He is also the first baby of the New Year for the Niagara/Fort Erie area. A second baby was born at the Six Nations Birthing…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations Emergency Services were out in force over the holidays through snow and record freezing temperatures with their annual RIDE program aimed at keeping Six Nations safe. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

RIDE program keeps Six Nations safe

January 3, 2018 23

Six Nations Emergency Services were out in force over the holidays through snow and record freezing…

Read more
Local News

Bitter cold NO:IA has few donut hunters braving the record freeze

January 3, 2018 28

It’s one of the sweetest events of the year and a neighbourly way to start a…

Read more