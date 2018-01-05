Get moving on removing Beyak from Senate seat, Angus urges Trudeau

OTTAWA- One of Sen. Lynn Beyak’s harshest critics, unsatisfied with the decision to kick her out of the Conservative caucus, wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to mount an effort to deal with her “fundamental unfitness” to serve in the upper chamber.

New Democrat MP Charlie Angus has written to Trudeau to ask that he reach out to the independent and Liberal members of the Senate, among others, to convince them to “use the tools of the Senate” to have her removed, ending what he calls an “egregious abuse of public office.”

Beyak was booted out of the Tory caucus late Thursday by Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer amid media reports about letters of support she had posted on her personal Senate website.

The letters expressed support for Beyak after she triggered an uproar in the Senate last March by suggesting that some good had come out of Canada’s government-funded, church-operated residential school system.

Those letters, Scheer says, contained “offensive” and “unacceptable” expressions of racism against Indigenous Peoples.

Angus makes it clear he doesn’t believe that it’s sufficient to allow Beyak to continue to sit in the Senate, which he says lacks the necessary system of checks and balances to properly deal with the situation.

“In terms of what can be done now in the absence of any clear tools of accountability, I would remind you that as prime minister, your words carry an enormous moral weight,” Angus writes.

“If reconciliation is to be made real, government institutions must not be undermined by those spreading an agenda of such clear malice and falsehood.”

Beyak could not be reached for comment following Scheer’s decision.

Emails to Beyak’s office have gone unanswered and the voicemail box at her Senate office is full.

Earlier today, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett issued a statement expressing disappointment at how long it took Scheer to kick Beyak out of the caucus, saying the delay allowed her to use her position to espouse her “ill-informed and offensive views” of history.

“Although Sen. Beyak has been finally removed from the Conservative caucus, it is more disappointing that her appointment by the Conservatives allows her to continue to use parliamentary resources to validate the views of those who refuse to accept the truth and propagate the misinformation and prejudice that continue to feed racism in our country,” Bennett said in a statement.

Beyak was named to the Senate by former prime minister Stephen Harper.

Last year, Scheer was urged by a number of Indigenous leaders, including Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde, to remove Beyak from caucus following remarks she made about the legacy of Canada’s residential schools.

“In this era of reconciliation there is no place for the kind of outdated and uninformed thinking expressed by Sen. Lynn Beyak,”

Bellegarde said in September.

“She should resign, and if she won’t resign she should be expelled from caucus by the Conservative leader to demonstrate his party’s commitment to truth and reconciliation.”

“I speak partly for the record, but mostly in memory of the kindly and well-intentioned men and women and their descendants, perhaps some of us here in this chamber, whose remarkable works, good deeds and historical tales in the residential schools go unacknowledged for the most part and are overshadowed by negative reports,” Beyak said.

