Brantford Man Charged With Threatening In City Homicide

January 5, 2018 37 views

On Thursday January 4, 2018 members of Brantford Police Service located a male who was wanted for uttering threats.  The threats stemmed from an incident that occurred during the evening of January 1, 2018.  This incident is related to the Jeffery Maxner homicide investigation.

The accused male was located in a vehicle travelling on Highway 403.  Brantford Police Service members safely conducted a vehicle stop.  The accused male was taken into custody shortly after 6:30 PM.

Joel Scalzo, 28 years of age from Brantford, has been charged with uttering threats.  Scalzo was held for a bail hearing.

 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Amber Jackson od the Major Crime Unit at 519-756-7050 ext. 2271, aljackson@police.brantford.on.ca, or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477

