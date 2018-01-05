Male Injures Three Officers With Edged Weapon

(ELGIN COUNTY, ON) – On January 4, 2018 around 8:30 p.m. members of the Norfolk/Haldimand County Community Street Crime Unit were in the area of Aylmer Ontario.

A wanted party was located in a business parking lot at the north end of Aylmer. The male party fled on foot and then brandished an edge weapon at police.

In the course of the arrest the male injured three officers with the weapon. Officers were treated at the scene then taken to hospital by St. Thomas Elgin paramedics. The officers were later released with minor injuries.

Aylmer Police officers attended the scene and assisted members of the street crime unit.

As a result of the investigation to date, 33-year-old Christopher SCHRAM of Norfolk County stands charged with:

– Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose contrary to section 88 of the Criminal Code

– Assault a peace officer with a weapon contrary to section 270.01(1)(a) of the Criminal Code X 4

– Fail to comply with probation order contrary to section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code

– Fail to comply with recognizance contrary to section 145(3) of the Criminal Code

The accused is being held for a bail hearing at St. Thomas Criminal Court on today’s date.

Add Your Voice