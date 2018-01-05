Ride Program Report Over The Holidays

Over the 2017 Christmas and New Years holiday season, Six Nations Police conducted several R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot checks on the Six Nations Territory.

Police stopped 816 vehicles and issued 12 seat belt warnings. No impaired drivers were observed.

The Six Nations Police R.I.D.E. program is a year-round initiative. Police urge all drivers to take proactive measures if drinking by ensuring they have a designated driver, making overnight accommodation arrangements, or by taking a cab or other public transportation.

The message is clear: DO NOT DRINK ALCOHOL AND DRIVE.

