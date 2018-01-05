Police
ticker

Ride Program Report Over The Holidays

January 5, 2018 37 views

Over the 2017 Christmas and New Years holiday season, Six Nations Police conducted several R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot checks on the Six Nations Territory.

 

Police stopped 816 vehicles and issued 12 seat belt warnings.  No impaired drivers were observed.

 

The Six Nations Police R.I.D.E. program is a year-round initiative.  Police urge all drivers to take proactive measures if drinking by ensuring they have a designated driver, making overnight accommodation arrangements, or by taking a cab or other public transportation.

 

The message is clear: DO NOT DRINK ALCOHOL AND DRIVE.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Get moving on removing Beyak from Senate seat, Angus urges Trudeau

January 5, 2018 22

OTTAWA- One of Sen. Lynn Beyak’s harshest critics, unsatisfied with the decision to kick her out…

Read more
Police

Two Six Nations Men Apprehended In Stolen Vehicles

January 5, 2018 48

On Monday January 1st 2018 at approximately 5:56 PM, Six Nations Police attended the area of…

Read more

Leave a Reply