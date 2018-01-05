Six Nations Police investigating a home invasion

On Saturday, December 30th, 2017 at approximately 10:27AM, Six Nations Police investigated a home invasion style Robbery, which occurred at a Cayuga Road residence, on the Six Nations Territory.

Police were advised of a 911 call, reporting that a woman was the victim of a violent home invasion where she was assaulted and that the male suspects had handguns. The two males had robbed the woman of her large screen television, assaulted her, and fled the residence in a vehicle described as a black coloured sport utility vehicle, possibly a Cadillac. The handguns were shown to the woman during the assault and robbery, but no shots were fired.

The woman was injured as a result of the attack, and was treated by Ambulance for her injuries at the scene.

The two male suspects are described as follows:

– One male was described as light skinned, approximately 6’1 and clean shaven with short blonde hair. He was wearing a tan jacket with a work vest underneath, a winter hat and brown work boots. The male lifted his jacket exposing a handgun with a brown coloured grip that was tucked into the left side of his pants.

– The second male was described as light skinned, approximately 5’5 with a thin brown mustache and was wearing a plaid jacket, winter hat and work boots. The second male lifted his jacket exposing two black coloured handguns that were tucked into each side of the front hip area of his pants.

Six Nations Police are following some leads and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to report any information to the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at

1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

