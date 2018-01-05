Police
Two Six Nations Men Apprehended In Stolen Vehicles

January 5, 2018 46 views

On Monday January 1st 2018 at approximately 5:56 PM, Six Nations Police attended the area of Second Line Road, to investigate a report of an intoxicated male who was sitting with a disabled vehicle, parked on the shoulder of the roadway.

Police determined that the vehicle was a stolen SUV.  A 22 year old male from Six Nations was in possession of the vehicle.  Upon his arrest officers discovered that he also had, in his possession, a credit card belonging to the owner of the vehicle.

Austin Anderson-Hill (22 years old) was arrested and charged with Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Stolen Credit Card and Breach of Undertaking.

Anderson-Hill was to be in Brantford Bail Court on Tuesday January 2, 2018, to answer to the charges against him.

The vehicle involved was a black 2013 Ford Escape SUV stolen from the Brantford area.

 

On Wednesday January 3rd, 2018 at approximately 5:59 AM, Six Nations Police attended the area of Second Line Road, to investigate a report of a vehicle theft from a residence.  The owner had started the vehicle to let it warm up in the driveway, when the theft occurred.

Police attended to investigate the incident, and were able to locate the stolen SUV on Third Line Road, travelling at a high rate of speed.  Police followed the SUV to the area of Newport Road in Brant County, where they were able to recover the vehicle after the suspect driver fled on foot.

Police arrested the suspect driver after a foot pursuit.

Shaine Farmer (29 years old) was arrested and charged with Possession of Stolen Property, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle , Flight from Police and Breach of Undertaking.

Farmer was to be in Brantford Bail Court on Thursday January 4, 2018, to answer to the charges against him.

The vehicle involved was a black 2013 GMC Acadia SUV stolen from the Six Nations residence.

