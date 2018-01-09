Blue Ox Marijuana Dispensary Robbed and Employee Assaulted

On Friday, January 5, 2018, shortly after 11:30 pm, an employee of the Blue Ox Dispensary was working at the front of the store when two masked men ran into the dispensary armed with weapons. One store employee was assaulted. The suspects robbed the dispensary of cash and merchandise. The suspects were last seen crossing George Street.

Descriptions:

Suspect #1- male black, 6 feet, 200 pounds wearing a bandana over his face

Suspect #2 – male middle eastern, 5 feet 8″, approximately 160 pounds also wearing a bandana over his face

Due to the nature of the business, police are treating this as a targeted robbery and do not feel there is any threat to public safety.

The B.E.A.R and Vice & Drug Units will continue to investigate.

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime you are asked to contact Detective Emidio Evangelista by calling 905-546-2991

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

