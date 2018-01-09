Brantford Man Arrested For Multiple Thefts

On Sunday January 7, 2018 shortly before 7:30 p.m. Community Patrol Officers located a male on West Street who was wanted on several outstanding warrants for break and enter and shoplifting. The accused was arrested without incident for the following incidents.

On August 21, 2017 officers investigated a break and enter at a home on William Street. The home owner arrived home to find an acquaintance of his (accused) laying on a couch in the home. A rear screen window had been broken in order to gain entry. The accused had fled the area prior to police arriving. Community Patrol Officers applied for a warrant for Break and Enter with Intent regarding the accused.

On Friday December 8, 2017 shortly before 3:00 p.m. the accused was caught on surveillance video attending the LCBO on Market Street and selecting two bottles of liquor from a shelf, concealing the items and fleeing the store without making any attempt to purchase the merchandise.

Later in the evening on December 8, 2017 shortly before 8:00 p.m. the accused attended the LCBO again and stole two more bottles of liquor and fled the store.

On December 14, 2017 the accused returned to the LCBO on Market Street and concealed two bottles of liquor on his person and fled the store without making any attempt to pay for the merchandise.

On December 21, 2017 the accused attended the LCBO on Lynden Road and selected two bottles of liquor and conceal them on his person and flee the store.

On January 6, 2018 the accused attended at the LCBO on Lynden Road and selected two bottles of liquor.

Jacob William Minshall 31 years of Brantford is changed with Break and Enter with Intent, Theft under $5,000.00 X5 and Possession under $5,000.00 X5.

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

