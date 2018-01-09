Brantford Man Assaults Police Officer

On Monday January 8, 2018 at around noon hour a 911 call was received from a security guard working at 50 Market Street. The guard advised that she had observed two males having a verbal argument on the lot and she approached the two in an attempt to keep the peace. While the guard was speaking one male suddenly charged at her grabbing her arm and throwing her phone down. The male then fled the area. Community Patrol Officers located the accused at another area of the plaza. An officer approached the accused and advised him he was under arrest. The accused resisted during the arrest. The accused was transported to the Brantford Police service where he continued to be uncooperative and assaultive towards officers and punched and kicked an officer at the police service.

Andrew Donald STORY, 41 years of Brantford is charged with Assault, Assault a Peace Officer and Breach of Probation. The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

