Federal, Manitoba governments to improve internet service to remote communities 

January 9, 2018 13 views

WINNIPEG- The federal and Manitoba governments have announced a project to improve internet service to First Nation, rural and northern communities in the province.

Federal Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains says Manitoba has the biggest connectivity gap in the country.

Under the plan, First-Nations-owned Clear Sky Communications will use Manitoba Hydro assets like fibre optic cable networks to expand broadband service to remote areas.

Bains says the project will target 112 communities, including 48 First Nations, many in regions without year-round road access.

The aim is to have the services ready by next year.

Premier Brian Pallister says the project will help unlock the potential of remote communities.

“This enhanced service will create economic opportunities for individuals, businesses and communities, and improve the health and quality of life of all residents across this vast region,”

Pallister said Tuesday.

The total cost of the project is almost $84 million, including $47 from Ottawa, about $20 million from Manitoba and $16.7 million from other contributors.

Bains said access to high-speed internet is not a luxury.

“High-speed internet service is a basic tool that all Canadians should have access to, regardless of their postal code,” he said.

“Canadians need this service to do business, upgrade their education and build stronger communities.” (The Canadian Press,

CJOB)

 

 

