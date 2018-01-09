Police

Police Arrest Scotland Man With Assault

January 9, 2018 8 views

On January 7, 2018 shortly after 2:00 a.m. Community Patrol Officers attended the Tim Hortons on West Street regarding an intoxicated male causing a disturbance. Investigation revealed that the accused had pushed a male customer who had been at the counter ordering food. The accused then approached another customer and threw hot tea at him. Community Patrol Officers arrested the accused without incident.
Craig James HENDERSON, 27 years of Scotland is charged with Assault with a Weapon and Assault. The accused was released.

