Seneca Road Traffic Incident

On Monday January 8, 2018 at 08:30AM, Six Nations Police investigated a school bus in the ditch, in the area of Fourth Line and Seneca Roads, on the Six Nations Territory.

The driver advised Police that he had backed into the ditch after sliding off of a driveway while turning around. No injuries to the driver or students were sustained.

The students were relayed to another bus and the ditched bus was eventually removed and returned to the bus yard with no damages.

No charges were laid as a result of the accident.

