Police

Seneca Road Traffic Incident

January 9, 2018 16 views

On Monday January 8, 2018 at 08:30AM, Six Nations Police investigated a school bus in the ditch, in the area of Fourth Line and Seneca Roads, on the Six Nations Territory.

The driver advised Police that he had backed into the ditch after sliding off of a driveway while turning around.  No injuries to the driver or students were sustained.

The students were relayed to another bus and the ditched bus was eventually removed and returned to the bus yard with no damages.

No charges were laid as a result of the accident.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Police

Brantford Man Arrested For Multiple Thefts

January 9, 2018 12

On Sunday January 7, 2018 shortly before 7:30 p.m. Community Patrol Officers located a male on…

Read more
Police

Police Arrest Scotland Man With Assault

January 9, 2018 21

On January 7, 2018 shortly after 2:00 a.m. Community Patrol Officers attended the Tim Hortons on…

Read more

Leave a Reply