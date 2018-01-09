Six Nations Police Investigate Fail To Remain Collision

On Monday January 8, 2018 at 10:38 AM, Six Nations Police attended the area of Bateman Line and First Line Roads, in response to a reported Motor Vehicle Collision (MVC).

Police learned that the victim was driving eastbound on First Line when his vehicle was struck by a northbound vehicle described as a small white car, which failed to stop at the posted stop sign at the intersection of First Line and Bateman Line. Both drivers were uninjured and both vehicles received minimal damage. The suspect driver told the Victim that his brakes had failed and also stated he had no insurance. The suspect driver then fled the scene eastbound on First Line Road, failing to remain.

The only description of the suspect driver is a white male in his 20’s, driving a small white car. No licence plate number was obtained.

