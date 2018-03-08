Six Nations week long barricade continues, OPP escort two from property

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police and OPP, including a tactical unit, have been stationed outside the house of an alleged drug dealer on Cayuga Road, Six Nations, today with negotiators on scene speaking to residents of the household.

Police launched a firearms investigation Sunday, March 4th 2018, after Six Nations community members, in an anti-drug march, attended a residence on Cayuga Road to show their concern over alleged drug activity at the house.

Six Nations Police Chief Glenn Lickers said when members of the group approached the house they were met by 3 armed males. No shots were fired and the community members immediately retreated to the roadway and called police.

When Six Nations Police officers arrived at the scene, members of the community were able to provide photos and videos of what transpired.

Community members told police they would remain in the area to ensure something was done. Community members have been holding 24 hour shifts at the site, along with police. Six Nations Public Works and Fire Department have been blocking the road from traffic.

Police established a presence near the property Sunday.

In a statement released Thursday (today) Police Chief Glenn Lickers said the “patriarch of the family” that resides at this residence has been identified as Brett Elgin Elliott, 49.

Elliott is known to police. He is currently wanted on charges of Possession of a firearm, Assault with intent to resist arrest, Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, Firearm in a motor vehicle, Flight from police and Possession of stolen property. Elliott is considered violent and anti-police.

Traffic in the area has been restricted to local residents only, a nearby school, I.L. Thomas Elementary School has been closed for the week as a precautionary measure.

He said the Six Nations Police Service has requested the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police “to bring this investigation to a successful conclusion.”

At present, the residents in that immediate area are not at risk, he said.

The road has been blocked since Sunday. OPP negotiators were able to speak to members of the household who came out onto the porch today (Thursday March 8, 2018). OPP are now transporting two individuals from the household but have not indicated if they are going to an OPP or Six Nations Police detachment.

