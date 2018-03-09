DRIVER ARRESTED AFTER LEAVING ACCIDENT SCENE

On Thursday evening, March 8th, 2018, Six Nations Police received a report of a motor vehicle accident on 4th Line Road near Onondaga Road.

At the scene officers found a black GMC Yukon with extensive damage to the drivers side. The driver of the Yukon was at the scene, conscious with minor injuries.

The second vehicle involved, which was described as a green truck, fled the scene after the collision.

A witness to the accident stated that the green truck was westbound on 4th Line Road when it crossed over the centre line and collided with the Yukon.

The truck then fled the scene, westbound.

Police received information of a truck at a residence on 4th Line Road that had extensive damage to the front drivers side. Investigators located the vehicle and were able to determine that it was the vehicle involved in the accident under investigation. The driver of this suspect vehicle was located outside of a nearby residence.

Daniel Wade Henhawk (23 yrs) was placed under arrest and faces a charge of Failing To Stop After An Accident. Mr. Henhawk was released on a Promise To Appear.

Add Your Voice