Ontario Regional Chief congratulates new Ontario PC leader Doug Ford

March 12, 2018 39 views

(Toronto, March 11, 2018) “We wish to congratulate Mr. Doug Ford on attaining the leadership of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario (PCPO).

We will continue to work with the PCPO and its newly elected leader, Doug Ford, on commitments made during the Leaders In the Legislature Assembly this past fall by the PC party delegation.

As a non-partisan organization, the Chiefs of Ontario will work with all parties of all political stripes to embrace Rights Recognition and move beyond colonialism in this province, as reconciliation is the duty of all Canadians – and all who hold public office, ” Ontario Regional Chief Isadore Day

