Six Nations police arrest wanted man

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- A Six Nations man wanted on firearms offences has been arrested.

Brett Elliott SR was taken into Police custody Tuesday at 1:20 P.M., .

The O.P.P. TRU Team and Six Nations Police took Elliott, 49 , into custody. Elliot had been hiding out at a residence on Tuscarora Road. As members of the O.P.P. TRU Team, Emergency Response Team and Six Nations Police Service deployed around the residence Elliott ran from the house into the bush. O.P.P. TRU Team members and an O.P.P. Canine Unit tracked Elliot down in the bush in the area of 2201 Third Line Road. Elliott surrendered without incident.

The man hunt for Brett Elliott started as a result of an incident on Sunday, March 4th, 2018, when community members concerned about drugs on the Territory approached Elliott’s residence at 2130 Cayuga Road. Elliot confronted the group armed with a firearm.

Brett Elliott also has a number of warrants for his arrest for charges including:

– Possession of Firearm while Prohibited X6

– Fail to Comply with Condition X5

– Flight from Police Officer

– Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest X2

– Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000 X5

– Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000 X15

– Careless Use of Firearm X2

– Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose X2

– Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

– Possessing Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

– Fail to Appear for Court

– Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Police asid Elliott avoided capture when, after six days of staking out a Cayuga road residence police moved in on the residence. Following up on information provided from the community, the Six Nations Police Service executed another search warrant at a residence on 6th Line Road where Elliott was alleged to be hiding. While Elliott avoided capture, again, a number of firearms were seized from that house.

On Monday, March 12th, 2018, acting on information from the community, the Six Nations Police Service began containment of the house on Tuscarora Road. The O.P.P. teams began arriving late that night and early this morning. The coordinated efforts between both police agencies led to successful arrest of Elliott without anyone being injured.

