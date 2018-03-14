Combined police forces end man hunt with arrest

By: Chris Pimentel and Lynda Powless Writers Six Nations wanted man Brett Elgin Elliott Sr., has been arrested. Elliott was arrested Tuesday at about 1:20 p.m.by an OPP Canine Unit in a bush between Tuscarora and Chiefswood Road. He was arrested after a man hunt by OPP, Six Nations Police includng both an OPP Canine Unit and helicopter search of the area. Elliott, 49, is now facing 42 charges. Six Nations Police an OPP TRU Team launched the manhunt Tuesday morning after learning he had been hiding out at a residence on Tuscarora Road. An OPP Response Team and Six Nations Police deployed around the residence. Elliott ran from the house into the bush. O.P.P. TRU Team members and an O.P.P. Canine Unit tracked Elliot down in the bush in the…



