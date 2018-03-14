Local News
Combined police forces end man hunt with arrest

March 14, 2018 35 views
OPP keep eye on as tactical squads, helicopters and an small army of OPP descended on Six Nations last week to remove an alleged drug dealer on a fire arms warrant only to find after six days the man had managed to leave the area under police noses. A warrant for his arrest was issued. (Photos by Jim C Powless)

By: Chris Pimentel and Lynda Powless Writers Six Nations wanted man Brett Elgin Elliott Sr., has been arrested. Elliott was arrested Tuesday at about 1:20 p.m.by an OPP Canine Unit in a bush between Tuscarora and Chiefswood Road. He was arrested after a man hunt by OPP, Six Nations Police includng both an OPP Canine Unit and helicopter search of the area. Elliott, 49, is now facing 42 charges. Six Nations Police an OPP TRU Team launched the manhunt Tuesday morning after learning he had been hiding out at a residence on Tuscarora Road. An OPP Response Team and Six Nations Police deployed around the residence. Elliott ran from the house into the bush. O.P.P. TRU Team members and an O.P.P. Canine Unit tracked Elliot down in the bush in the…

