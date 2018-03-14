Driver and passenger arrested after Six Nations police stop vehicle

Six Nations Police have arrested a 22 year old woman on three outstanding warrants after a traffic stop Monday, March 12, 2018.

Six Nations Police said while on patrol they stopped a grey Chevrolet van on Seneca Road Monday at about 7:20 p.m. While checking the driver a female passenger exited the vehicle through the rear sliding door.

Police identified the woman as Luella Elliott-Doxtador, 22. She was arrested on three outstanding arrest warrants, one by Six Nations Police for failure to appear in court. Two of the arrest warrants are from other police forces. She was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody

The driver, Ross Donald Simpson, 53, of Mississauga, was also placed under arrest for Failing To Comply With The Conditions of a Recognizance, Disqualified Driving and Driving While Under Suspension. Simpson was held in custody for a formal Bail Hearing.

Meanwhile police are continuing their investigation into what began as fire arm offences at the Cayuga Road home of Brett Elgin Elliott who was arrested Tuesday after a manhunt by Six Nations Police and OPP.

