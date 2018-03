Grand Erie stats show Six Nations students on track to graduate

By Chris Pimentel Writer Two members from the Grand Erie District School Board (GEDSB) met with the Six Nations Elected Council on Tuesday night showing the numbers on the 2016-2017 school year. The two members of the school board were Stacey Hill who is a native advisor and Brenda Blancher, the Director of Education. They presented their annual report the GEDSB Indigenous Education Action Plan. The Ministry of Education Indigenous Office provided $87,713 towards a number of initiatives in 2016-2017 fiscal year. A total of $38,823 was spent on resources within that program for a total of 44%. “A lot of those funds provides support to students in Six Nations directly or indirectly,” said Hill. The funds were spent on supplies for off-site schools in Six Nations and New Credit,…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page