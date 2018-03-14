Local News
Grand Erie stats show Six Nations students on track to graduate

March 14, 2018 28 views
From left to right, Stacey Hill and Brenda Blancher from the Grand Erie District School board presented to the Six Nations Elected Council on February 27th.

By Chris Pimentel Writer Two members from the Grand Erie District School Board (GEDSB) met with the Six Nations Elected Council on Tuesday night showing the numbers on the 2016-2017 school year. The two members of the school board were Stacey Hill who is a native advisor and Brenda Blancher, the Director of Education. They presented their annual report the GEDSB Indigenous Education Action Plan. The Ministry of Education Indigenous Office provided $87,713 towards a number of initiatives in 2016-2017 fiscal year. A total of $38,823 was spent on resources within that program for a total of 44%. “A lot of those funds provides support to students in Six Nations directly or indirectly,” said Hill. The funds were spent on supplies for off-site schools in Six Nations and New Credit,…

