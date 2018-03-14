GREAT holds annual Job Fair

By Chris Pimentel Writer It didn’t matter if you were a student looking for summer work, a person looking for part time work or someone in the mood for a career change, there was a position available for you at the Grand River Employment Training Job fair. On Thursday, over 50 employers ranging from Wilfrid Laurier University, Empire Homes, Ontario Provincial Police and Hydro One were hoping to discover people from Six Nations to add to their organization. Cathy Smith organized the job fair for GREAT. She expected around 200 people to come in and out throughout the day. “The important thing is that the youth come in here and look for summer jobs,” said Smith. The planning on this event started back in January according to Smith. Smith and…



