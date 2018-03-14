Local lawyer to receive award

TORONTO- A Six Nations woman is among those being honoured by Ontario’s legal professions for their exceptional career achievements and contributions to their communities at the annual Law Society Awards ceremony on May 23, 2018, at Osgoode Hall. Kathleen Lickers will be receiving an award in May. She aws called to the Bar in 1995, is, a Seneca from Six Nations of the Grand River, is widely recognized for her work in Indigenous affairs. She is renowned for her expert counsel and as an accomplished negotiator between Indigenous agencies, First Nation governments and federal and provincial ministries. “The Law Society is very proud and pleased to celebrate the achievements of these 10 exceptional legal professionals,” says Law Society Treasurer Paul B. Schabas. “Their commitment to serving society and the legal…



