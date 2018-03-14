Man charged

SIX NATIONS-A23-year-old Six Nations man is facing a charge of Failing to Stop after an accident after police received a report of a car accident march 8, 2018 on Fourth Line near Onondaga Road. Police found a black GMC Yukon with extensive damage to the driver’s side. The driver of the Yukon was at the scene, conscious with minor injuries. The second vehicle involved, described as a green truck, fled the scene after the collision. A witness said the green truck was westbound on 4th Line Road when it crossed over the centre line and collided with the Yukon. The truck then fled the scene, westbound. Police received information of a truck at a residence on 4th Line Road that had extensive damage to the front driver’s side. Police determined…



