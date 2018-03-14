Local News

The Big Bike is coming … Heart and Stroke Foundation

March 14, 2018 22 views
Sabina Di Nino and Pam Brown from the Heart and Stroke Foundation (Photo by Chris Pimentel)

By: Chris Pimentel Writer The Heart and Stroke Foundation’s Big Bike is coming back to Six Nations in May. During the Human Services meeting on March 7th, Sabina Di Nino and Pam Brown from the Heart and Stroke Foundation asked the committee for help with the event, and a strong message to the all female committee. “Five times as many women die from heart disease than breast cancer, and another fact, Indigenous women are two times more likely to develop heart disease and have 33% higher mortality rate,” said Brown. Brown said that they are trying to get women in the clinical studies to get more research done in order to better understand the warning signs. Which is where the Big Bike comes in. On May 22nd, the Big Bike…

