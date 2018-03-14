Two young girls rescued in human trafficking

BRANTFORD-City police have rescued two Hamilton girls forced into the sex trade in Brantford. The girls, 14 and 16, were freed Monday after community patrol officers spoke with them at a Colborne Street motel. Police said the two were being recruited and controlled to provide sexual services. Police said two men had advertised sexual services to be performed by the girls. When cash was received in exchange for the sex, the suspects took the money. Charged with several human trafficking and procurement crimes are Deja Denique Clarke, 18, of Brantford and Same Tedros Alemu, 20, of Toronto. Both are charged with human trafficking under 18, receiving a material benefit under 18 from it, deriving a material benefit under 18 from it, procuring sexual services from a person under 18, and…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice