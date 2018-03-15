Daily
National News

Trudeau names Ontario Metis lawyer Yvonne Boyer to upper chamber

March 15, 2018 18 views

OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named Yvonne Boyer as an independent senator for Ontario.

Boyer, a member of the Metis Nation of Ontario, is a professor in the law faculty of the University of Ottawa and is associate director of its Centre for Health Law, Policy and Ethics.

She got her law degree at the University of Saskatchewan and earned master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Ottawa.

Much of her career has focused on inequalities between Indigenous Peoples and non-Indigenous people in health-care services and delivery.

The Prime Minister’s Office says she is the first senator from Ontario to identify as Indigenous.

Trudeau said Parliament will benefit from Boyer’s knowledge and experience.

“She will be a great ambassador for Ontario, the Metis Nation, and all of Canada,” he said in a statement.

