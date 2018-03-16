Six Nations being asked to help search for little boy swept into the Grand River during flood

Help Bring Kayden Home

BRANTFORD- A volunteer search for three year old Kaden Young who was lost when he was swept from his mother’s arms during one of the biggest floods in the Grand River’s history is entering the Brantford-Six Nation area Saturday, March 17, 2018.

Volunteers have continued a now three week old search for the child hoping to bring him home to his parents.

Volunteers from across Ontario have been joining the search.

More volunteers are needed for Saturday’s search that will meet behind the Brantford Casino at 9 a.m. to organize.

“We are meeting behind the Brantford Casino and leaving there, as a group, to begin searching the banks from Brantford to Six Nations,” said Miranda R. Hill, from Six Nations.

“I hoping people from Six Nations will be able to come out and help us look for him,” she said.

Volunteers are encouraged to sign in and let organizers know when you are leaving. Volunteers must be 18 years of age , minors are not allowed.

Volunteers are encouraged to dress warmly, in layers, wear boots, carry a light backpack, bring water, and an extra set of clothes.

“Tim Horton’s is donating hot drinks and donuts,” she said. Home Depot is supplying some axes to help cut away debris.

Brantford police have been notified about the search.

“We really need help looking for him in our areas,” she said. “He is only 40 pounds, so he could be anywhere.”

Information is available at the sign in or you can reach Miranda at

c https://www.facebook.com/randa.hill.16

A facebook page has also been launched called Bring Kaden Young Home Brantford/Caledonia/Six Nations

