Two From Ohsweken Facing Possession Charges

On Saturday March 17, 2018 shortly before 3:00 p.m. a Community Patrol Officer observed a male and female enter a vehicle on Colborne Street. The officer recognized the male passenger as being wanted on an outstanding warrant of arrest. The officer requested additional units as the accused was involved in a police pursuit the evening before. The vehicle became mobile and officers conducted a traffic stop and boxed the motor vehicle in. The male passenger was arrested without incident. A plastic baggy containing what is believed to be cocaine (.85 grams) was found on the accused person. Located inside the vehicle was a baggie of what is believed to be marihuana (2.13 grams) and a bag containing cocaine (0.91 grams).

On Friday March 16, 2018 shortly after 12:30 p.m. A Community Patrol Officer while on routine patrol observed the accused driving a vehicle in the area of Memorial Drive and Hayhurst Road. The officer was aware that the driver was wanted on outstanding warrants. The accused pulled over to the side of the road to park the vehicle. The officer pulled his vehicle in front of the vehicle at an angle in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop and prevent the motor vehicle from fleeing. The accused then accelerated in reverse around a vehicle parked behind it and fled at an unsafe and high rate of speed. The officer did not engage in a pursuit for public safety concerns as the vehicle was driving in a dangerous manner.

The accused, a 16 year old Ohsweken male is charged with Flight from Police Officer, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Possession Schedule II – Marihuana, Possession of Schedule I – Cocaine X2 (CDSA)

The accused was also wanted on a warrant for fail to re-attend court for charges of Motor Vehicle Theft and Possession of Stolen Property. The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

The female driver, a 19 year old Oshweken woman was charged with Possession Schedule II – Marihuana and Possession of Schedule I – Cocaine (CDSA).

The female accused was released on a Promise to Appear with an officer in charge undertaking.

