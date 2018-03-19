VEHICLES DAMAGED BY THROWN DEBRIS FROM BRIDGE – OPP INVESTIGATING

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating after vehicles were damaged by debris thrown from the Stirling Street bridge onto Haldimand Highway 54 in Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario.

On Wednesday March 14, 2018 at 6:01 p.m., OPP responded to the Stirling Street area after two motorists reported their vehicles were struck by unknown objects that were thrown by someone while travelling under the bridge on Haldimand Highway 54.

OPP investigation, thus far, has determined that the motorists were travelling under the bridge on Haldimand Highway 54 when an unknown group, believed to be youth, threw debris from the bridge before fleeing the area.

“The careless action by these individuals could have resulted in a very different outcome if the drivers had swerved or if the objects had gone through the windshield. People really need to think about what the result of their actions could end up being” – comments OPP Constable Rod LeClair.

OPP continue to investigate and is asking anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to contact them at 1– 888 – 310 – 1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

