Three Six Nations People Charged With Assault Police

On Friday March 16th, 2018 at 3:15 pm, the Six Nations Police responded to a report of trucks dumping loads without permission of Band Council in the area of Fourth Line Road near the tracks, on Six Nations Territory.

As Police were tending to the dump trucks, they were confronted by a female and two males on the roadway. While the truck drivers were cooperative with Police, the confrontation with the local residents resulted in the accused persons blocking traffic, attempting to damage police equipment, officers being assaulted, and the use of a Taser to gain compliance and effect the arrest of the accused persons.

Police arrested and charged the following Six Nations residents with Criminal charges:

Bobbi-Jo JOHNSON (40 years old) is charged with:

– Obstruct Police X2

– Assault Police

– Mischief – Interfering with the Lawful Use

Darren JOHNSON (23 years old) is charged with:

– Obstruct Police X2

– Assault Police

– Mischief – Interfering with the Lawful Use

A 17 year old Six Nations youth is charged with:

– Obstruct Police X2

– Assault Police

– Assault Police with Intent to Resist Arrest

– Mischief – Under $5,000 X2

– Mischief – Interfering with the Lawful Use

All three Accused were held for a weekend bail hearing on Saturday March 17, 2018, to answer to the charges against them.

