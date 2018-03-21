Brantford police charge teenage girl in social media threats spotted in USA

BRANTFORD-A 14-year-old Brantford girl has been charged with Uttering Threats to Cause Bodily Harm or Death after the Hanover Police Department in New Hampshire USA reported a threatening social media post to Brantford city police.

On March 20, 2018, at 11:45 a.m. the Brantford Police Service was contacted by the Hanover Police Department, New Hampshire USA who had been contacted by one of their local citizens who had viewed a post on Instagram which referenced a Hanover High School shooting. The Hanover Police Department determined that the social media threat originated in Brantford.

The BPS Major Crime Unit and BPS Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit continued the investigation and obtained judicial authorization to search a Brantford residence. At approximately 8:45 p.m. a 14 year old Brantford female was arrested without incident at the home. Electronic devices were seized at the home and will be forensically examined by the BPS ICE Unit.

As a result of the investigation a 14 year old Brantford female is charged with Uttering Threats to Cause Bodily Harm/Death under the Criminal Code. The accused was held for a bail hearing.

The Brantford Police Service reminds people that social media outlets can be a useful but powerful tool. It is everyone’s responsibility to use it appropriately and safely. Threatening online or social-media posts are taken very seriously and are not treated as juvenile pranks. The BPS treats acts of violence or threats of violence the same, they will be fully investigated and if warranted charges will be laid. These acts include the threat to public safety and our community.

The Major Crime Unit continues their investigation. Anyone with information can contact Det. Jason Sinning of the Major Crime Unit at 519-756-0113 x2265

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

