Bringing Kaden home search hits Grand River at Brantford

‘Bringing Kaden Young Home’ search working towards Six Nations By Lynda Powless Editor BRANTFORD – It is slow going. Volunteers from across Ontario made their way to Brantford this past weekend to continue what is now a month long search of over 100 kilometres of the Grand River for missing three year-old Kaden Young. Kaden Young was swept into the Grand River near Orangeville during last month’s major Grand River flood. The river flowed over the road less than a kilometre from the family home outside Grand Valley. His mother, Michelle Hanson, was driving with Kaden when she accidentally missed a road-closure sign and her vehicle was pulled off the washed-out road into “deep water.” Holding Kaden, Hanson got out of the van, but “the child slipped from her arms and…
