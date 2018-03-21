Local News
Bringing Kaden home search hits Grand River at Brantford

March 21, 2018 36 views
Six Nations’ Miranda R. Hill moves debris during the search Saturday for three year old Kaden Young missing in the Grand River flood. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

‘Bringing Kaden Young Home’ search working towards Six Nations By Lynda Powless Editor BRANTFORD – It is slow going. Volunteers from across Ontario made their way to Brantford this past weekend to continue what is now a month long search of over 100 kilometres of the Grand River for missing three year-old Kaden Young. Kaden Young was swept into the Grand River near Orangeville during last month’s major Grand River flood. The river flowed over the road less than a kilometre from the family home outside Grand Valley. His mother, Michelle Hanson, was driving with Kaden when she accidentally missed a road-closure sign and her vehicle was pulled off the washed-out road into “deep water.” Holding Kaden, Hanson got out of the van, but “the child slipped from her arms and…

