First Nation leaders say partnerships needed to grow economies

March 21, 2018 23 views
First Nations leaders Grand Chief Abram Benedict (Mohawk Council of Akwesasne), Elected Chief Ava Hill (Six Nations of the Grand River), Grand Chief Patrick Madahbee (Anishinabek Nation) and Deputy Grand Chief Gordon Peters (Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians) spoke at Guelph University. (Photo by Owen Roberts)

By Owen Roberts For Turtle Island News New Deputy Chief GUELPH-Inadequate funding, science and education is holding back economic development in First Nations communities, First Nation leaders told a packed audience during a panel discussion at the University of Guelph Wednesday (March 14 2018). About 150 people turned up for the open discussion, entitled ‘Economic Growth on First Nations: Opportunities and Constraints’. The event, sponsored by the university’s Department of Food, Agricultural and Resource Economics, featured panelists Grand Chief Abram Benedict (Mohawk Council of Akwesasne), Elected Chief Ava Hill (Six Nations of the Grand River), Grand Chief Patrick Madahbee (Anishinabek Nation) and Deputy Grand Chief Gordon Peters (Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians). Given Guelph’s global leadership in agriculture and food, much of the discussion revolved around economics and natural resources….

