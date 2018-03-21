Six Nations Elected Council says slag trucked to dump is safe

By Chris Pimentel Writer Slag destined for the Six Nations landfill site, that sparked a community protest two weeks ago, is not toxic and saves the community about $100,000 a year, Public Works Director Michael Montour told a Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting Monday. Montour said the slag has undergone an environmental assessment and was brought in to help expand the life of the landfill site after community members shut down an incinerator project at the dump in 2012. Six Nations Band Council found itself on the hot seat and the Senior Administration Officer (SAO) was chastised by one councillor after community members questioned why slag was being brought in to the landfill site at last Tuesday’s council meeting. Elected Chief Ava Hill was on vacation at the time….
