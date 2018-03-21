Six Nations Man Arrested After Pursuit

On Tuesday March 20, 2018, at 08:19 PM, Six Nations Police attempted to stop a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and passing other motorists.

The vehicle described as a white SUV failed to stop for Police, and a Suspect Apprehension Pursuit was initiated.

Police followed the vehicle to a Third Line residence where the vehicle was located behind the residence.

A male approached Police and admitted to being the driver of the white 2011 GMC SUV.

Police investigation revealed that the driver, identified as Wade Gerald Hill (24 years old) was not allowed to be operating a motor vehicle.

Mr. Hill was arrested and charged with Criminal charges of Flight from Police, Dangerous Driving and four (4) counts of Fail to Comply with Recognizance Condition.

Mr. Hill was to be in Brantford Bail Court on Wednesday 21 March, 2018, to answer to the charges against him.

The vehicle involved was released to the owner at the residence.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to report any information to the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

Add Your Voice