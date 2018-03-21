Local News
ticker

Six Nations man faces 61 charges after manhunt

March 21, 2018 22 views
Brett Elgin Elliott is in custody.

By Lynda Powless Editor A 49-year-old Six Nations man,  who faced off with anti-drug protesters at his Cayuga Road home, is facing 61 charges after a nine day manhunt across Six Nations. Brett Elgin Elliot Sr. is facing 61 charges ranging from fire arm  offences to possession of stolen vehicles valued at over $5,000 and more  but no charges to date have been drug related. Brett Elgin Elliott Sr., is in custody. Elliott Sr.  appeared in Brantford Court for a Bail Hearing  Friday  (March 16 2018)  morning in relation to the 61 criminal charges stemming from the incident that began March 4th, 2018.  Elliott also had 3 other outstanding warrants for his arrest. The bail hearing was put over to Wed @ 9:30. Police said Friday, Brett Elliott Sr., was arrested…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Brantford police charge teenage girl in social media threats spotted in USA

March 21, 2018 35

BRANTFORD-A 14-year-old Brantford girl has been charged with Uttering Threats to Cause Bodily Harm or Death…

Read more
Daily

Manitoba Hydro board resigns; cites lack of communication with premier, province

March 21, 2018 27

By Steve Lambert THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG -The board of directors at Manitoba Hydro resigned en…

Read more