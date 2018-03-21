Six Nations man faces 61 charges after manhunt

By Lynda Powless Editor A 49-year-old Six Nations man, who faced off with anti-drug protesters at his Cayuga Road home, is facing 61 charges after a nine day manhunt across Six Nations. Brett Elgin Elliot Sr. is facing 61 charges ranging from fire arm offences to possession of stolen vehicles valued at over $5,000 and more but no charges to date have been drug related. Brett Elgin Elliott Sr., is in custody. Elliott Sr. appeared in Brantford Court for a Bail Hearing Friday (March 16 2018) morning in relation to the 61 criminal charges stemming from the incident that began March 4th, 2018. Elliott also had 3 other outstanding warrants for his arrest. The bail hearing was put over to Wed @ 9:30. Police said Friday, Brett Elliott Sr., was arrested…



