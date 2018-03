Six Nations man faces 61 charges after manhunt

By Lynda Powless Editor A 49-year-old Six Nations man, who faced off with anti-drug protesters at his Cayuga Road home, is facing 61 charges after a nine day manhunt across Six Nations. Brett Elgin Elliot Sr. is facing 61 charges ranging from fire arm offences to possession of stolen vehicles valued at over $5,000 and more but no charges to date have been drug related. Brett Elgin Elliott Sr., is in custody. Elliott Sr. appeared in Brantford Court for a Bail Hearing Friday (March 16 2018) morning in relation to the 61 criminal charges stemming from the incident that began March 4th, 2018. Elliott also had 3 other outstanding warrants for his arrest. The bail hearing was put over to Wed @ 9:30. Police said Friday, Brett Elliott Sr., was arrested…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page