Six Nations police charge three, one tasered in soil dumping

Three Six Nations people including a teenager are facing charges after police responded to trucks dumping loads of soil at a Fourth Line property without band council permission. Six Nations Police said on Friday March 16th, at 3:15 pm, Police responded to a report of trucks dumping loads without the permission of Band Council in the area of Fourth Line Road near the railroad tracks on Six Nations Territory. Six Nations Police said at the scene they, they were confronted by a woman and two males on the roadway. Police said the truck drivers were co-operative with Police, but “the confrontation with the local residents resulted in the accused persons blocking traffic, attempting to damage police equipment, officers being assaulted, and the use of a Taser to gain compliance and…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice