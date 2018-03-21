When a crisis hits leaders step up

Six Nations Elected Council has appointed a “Deputy chief” but only in the case of a crisis hitting Six Nations and the elected chief not being here. While we applaud Councillor Helen Miller for stepping up when no one else would on council, the question left begging is why wouldn’t the elected chief be here, or rush back? Why wasn’t she here when the Grand River flooded putting her community in distress for days! In Brantford Mayor Chris Friel was clearly in charge from the early morning hours of the initial notice to the final calling off of the disaster but where was Elected Chief Ava Hill? What was so important elsewhere that knowing Brantford had declared a crisis that was heading Six Nations way she didn’t jump on a…



