Six Nations Fire responded to a burning grass call on Thursday afternoon. The fire started on first line between Mohawk and Seneca road covering approximately four acres of land. According to one bystander who saw the fire and made the call to the fire department, it was mostly grass and swamp lands that were burnt. He also added he didn’t see anyone injured . (Photo by Chris Pimentel)

