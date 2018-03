March 22, 2018

BREAKING NEWS- OTTAWA – Senators have voted to pass the Liberal government’s marijuana legalization legislation, Bill C-45, at second reading. The bill will now advance to the committee study stage in the Senate. There had been concern the bill would not pass. A number of Senators were flown back to Ottawa today for the vote.

