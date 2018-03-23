Brantford Man Arrested For Child Pornography Related Offences

March 23, 2018

On October 5, 2017 the Internet Child Exploitation Unit of the Brantford Police Service executed a Search Warrant at residence located on Black Locust Way, Brantford. As a result of the search warrant several electronic devices were seized from the residence. A Forensic Examination of these electronic devices has since been conducted and were found to contain images of child pornography.

On March 23, 2018, a 23 year old Brantford male was charged with Distribution of Child Pornography and two counts of Possession of Child Pornography. He has been held for a bail hearing.

Background regarding the Provincial Strategy:

On March 29, 2007 the Brantford Police Service joined the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Exploitation on the Internet.

The Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet is comprised of the OPP Child Exploitation Section and 26 municipal police services. The online exploitation of children continues to be a challenge for investigators due to its sheer volume, global reaches and anonymity; however, these police partners and the Provincial Government are committed to making a difference in our communities. This Project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services.

The Brantford Police Service supports this strategy, and has recognized that images of children and child abuse placed on the internet lead to perpetual victimization.

For safety tips please visit the Canadian Centre of Child Protection website at www.protectchildren.ca or www.cybertip.ca

Anyone with information relating to internet sexual crimes against children is urged to call Detective Balbir Singh or Detective Steven Bebee of the Brantford Police Service ICE Section at 519-756-0113.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a webtip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

Add Your Voice