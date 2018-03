SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – Fire has destroyed a house at 939 Chiefswood Road today Monday, March 26, 2018.

Fire departments from Six Nations and Brantford are on the scene of a house at 939 Chiefswood Road near Second Line (Sour Springs Road). Chiefswood Road from Second Line, almost to Third Line has been blocked off. It does not appear anyone has been hurt. (Photo by Chris Pimentel)

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page