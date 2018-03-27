Theft of UTV from Caledonia Mont-Hill Golf club

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating a theft of a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) that occurred at a Highway 6, Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Monday March 26, 2018 at 10:56 a.m., OPP responded to Mont-Hill Golf and Country Club on Highway 6 after an employee noticed a UTV had been stolen from the property.

OPP investigation, thus far, has determined that on Friday March 23, 2018 between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., unknown(s) attended the property and removed a maroon 2016 Canam Defender HD side by side UTV before fleeing the area.

OPP continue to investigate.

OPP reminds the public to report any suspicious persons or vehicles in their communities.

OPP is asking anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to contact them at 1– 888 – 310 – 1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Woman Charged With Impaired Driving Following Collision

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a 21-year-old female with drinking and driving offences following a single vehicle collision investigation that occurred at a Haldimand Highway 54, Cayuga, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Monday March 26, 2018 at 5:43 p.m., OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County paramedics responded to Haldimand Highway 54 where a witness reported a vehicle had collided into the ditch and there were two occupants who may have been injured.

OPP investigation led to the identification of the female driver and determined the vehicle was travelling south bound on Haldimand Highway 54 when it crossed both lanes, colliding with the ditch on the east side of the road.

Paramedics treated a female passenger at the scene and transported the female driver to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While police spoke with the female driver, they detected signs of impairment by alcohol and the driver was subsequently arrested.

OPP has charged Lucia Crisante, 21, of York, Haldimand County, Ontario with:

Driving a motor vehicle while impaired

Driving a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood

Her driver’s licence was automatically suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was impounded for seven days.

She is to appear in Provincial Court Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

Man Facing Multiple Charges After Traffic stop

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a 32-year-old male following a traffic stop at a Highway 6, Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Sunday March 25, 2018 at 8:40 p.m., OPP were conducting patrols on Highway 6 in an Automatic Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) equipped vehicle when a licence plate alerted the officer that the registered owner was currently prohibited from driving.

OPP stopped the vehicle and investigated.

Through the course of investigation, OPP determined the male driver’s licence was suspended and he was also in violation of other offences.

OPP has charged James Timson, 32, of Norfolk County, Ontario with:

Two counts of driving while under suspension

Driving a motor vehicle with no validation on plate

Operating a motor vehicle without insurance

The vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He is to appear in Provincial Court Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

