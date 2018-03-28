Bill S-3 could add over one million to Indian Act status roles

By Lynda Powless Editor Taking sex discrimination out of the Indian Act could turn Six Nations into a city of over 100,000 people overnight while costing the federal government as much as $400 million a year in ongoing costs nation-wide. Bill S-3 could create one million new “Indians” . With the potential of Six Nations population almost tripling over night members of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council will meet for the first time with the Iroquois Caucus next month. HCCC Secretary Leroy Hill told council Saturday under federal Bill S-3, as many as 1.2 million people could become eligible for “Indian” registration and added to band registration lists countrywide. At Six Nations that means the current population of 27,000 could become 57,000 to 105,000 with additions through Bill S-3. Bill S-3 was…



